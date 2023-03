Chef Jeff Cooke joined us today and is showcasing one of his dishes, a fire roasted and braised leg of lamb from Bellview Farm in Corfu and some roasted root vegetables from the Promised Land CSA on County Line Road and rice pilaf. He and his wife own This Little Pig in Williamsville/Clarence and they are about to open a satellite barbecue in Alden as well. He says he has been a chef since he was 21.

For more information visit Thislittlepigeats.com