"They're Playing Our Song" opens April 21st at the Lancaster Opera House

Mercedes visited the Lancaster Opera House to find out more about the play “They’re Playing Our Song” which opens on April 21st. The play teams America's premier comedic playwright, Neil Simon, and the composer of A Chorus Line, Marvin Hamlisch, with singer-songwriter Carole Bayer Sager--all at the height of their careers. This humorously perceptive show about the relationship between an aloof, focused composer and a flighty, disorganized lyricist is an overlooked late-70s gem. Simon’s book is loosely based on the real-life relationship between his friends, Hamlisch and Bayer Sager.

“They’re Playing Our Song” opens on April 21, 2023, and runs through May 7, 2023, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; and Sundays at 2:30 pm.

For more information visit lancasteropera.org/