Theatre of Youth production of The Outsiders

The online film production of the Outsiders will be available for streaming March 5 - 19, 2021. This Theatre of Youth play is from the book by S.E. Hinton that was adapted by Christopher Sergel. It was produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, Woodstock, Illinois and directed by Chris Kelly. The play was filmed by Pan American Film Division.

The Outsiders is a searing story of real kids in real situations with real consequences seen through the eyes of young Ponyboy. Territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids — the Socs — and Ponyboy’s tough, underprivileged "greaser" family and friends are just a part of life. But even in the midst of urban gang warfare, somehow Ponyboy can't forget a short poem that speaks to their fragile lives.

For information on how to get tickets to the streaming of this production, please visit: www.theatreofyouth.org