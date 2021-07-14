The world’s biggest bottle of soap is coming to Buffalo

The world’s biggest bottle of soap is 21 feet high an it is heading to Western New York. If you want to check it out, you can see it this Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00pm at the Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 11:35:52-04
