The WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center

If you suffer from chronic pain, you are not alone. Thousands of Western New Yorkers are in the same boat. Melanie Camp introduces us to a doctor who many have the solution for you.

Dr. Christian Milioto, D.C., says ever since he was a kid, he wanted to be a doctor and help people, and when he graduated, he started to specialize in nerve and joint disorders. He says he feels those group of patients, in his eyes, they go around the medical system never obtaining the relief they need. He goes on to say, it’s PT, it’s chiropractic, it’s injections, it’s pain medications but where is the end for them? Where is that light? He says he hopes to be that light for people. Their treatments are off of what is going on with them individually. So, if someone comes to their office with sciatica or stenosis or burning, numbing and tingling those are all different signals the body is expressing for nerve damage or inflammation. Based on that person’s history they can compile the treatments that would best suit them. Each one of the therapies they have in their office are meant to treat an attribute to chronic pain.

Dr. Milioto says all of the procedures they use are safe, effective and long term. He says they are actually helping people avoid surgery or multiple surgeries and helping to reduce the use of drugs and pain medications.

Generally, he says, they always start with a free consultation. They don’t charge for them because the patient’s complexity is very different. They will spend time with a patient there. Sometimes Dr. Milioto says he has been in consultation for over an hour because the person’s history is that in depth but there are ways to absolve those symptoms and get healing without the use of drugs or surgery.

For more information call 716-650-PAIN (7246) or click here.