The WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show is back

Emily talked with Mark Cocilla, president, Erie Promotions and Expo about the WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show. Mark says we are so excited to finally be back, you know we missed last year because of the virus and everything.

This year he says they are going to fill one building full of vendors and they are offering services anywhere from windows, doors, decks, gazebos, tractors, pools, spas, tubs, you name it, it is going to be a great event for Western New York.

Mark says if you have a DIY project and you want to talk to somebody about it, you can do that, but we also have the professionals on hand to book appointments with them to come out and they can kind of come out and give a good idea of what it is going to take.

Mark says another thing is you can kind of plan your summer backyard because there will be outdoor furniture, we have a few landscape displays for people to look at and get some ideas so if you are tired of looking at this white snow come on out to the fairgrounds and the event center, walk around and get that Spring feeling.

This year, Mark says, National Fuel is an important sponsor this year and the first 500 people each day are going to get a goody bag to make their homes more efficient as well as they can sign up to win a natural gas grill,

The WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show takes place February 17th – 20th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

You can get a dollar off if you purchase your tickets online and use the code AMBUFFALO.

For more information go to thewnyhomeshow.com