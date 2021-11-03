The William Mattar Law Office's Rescue a Shelter Animal Campaign

Megan Lederhouse William Mattar outreach coordinator says they are so excited to start their Rescue a Shelter Animal Campaign for the month of November. This is your chance to share your favorite photo of your pet for a chance to win a donation to the animal shelter of your choice.

Megan says it is extremely important to everybody at William Mattar Law Offices to support local shelters especially around this time of year. She says they are all in need of volunteers, donations and also in need of fosters so we want to raise awareness and help support them. These are groups of people, organizations that work tirelessly 24/7 to help as many animals as they can and Megan says we want to show our support of them.

Adoptions increased in the beginning of the pandemic and recently Megan spoke to a representative of the Ten Lives Club here in Buffalo who explained to her that these adoptions have slowed down a lot so there are a great amount of animals that still need homes and foster homes as well.

Here’s how you can help. Go to WilliamMattar.com and under the community section you will see the Rescue an Animal page, fill out the quick entry form and upload your favorite photo of your pet from now until November 15th. After November 15th Megan says they will put together a photo gallery of all the photos that you are uploading on their website. That’s when the voting starts. The winner with the most votes will get to choose the shelter that the William Mattar Law Offices will make a monetary donation to. They will be choosing a winner around the beginning of December.

Also on their website you can find a list of over 100 shelters across New York State, so if you’re looking to help with any of the things that Megan talked about today you can go there to find shelters located near you. Megan says if you know of a shelter that they don’t have listed, they want to make sure they get it up there so give them a call at 716-444-4444.

For more information go to WilliamMattar.com.