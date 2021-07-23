The Wally’s take on Legoland New York

Emily and her family went to visit Legoland New York and they give us a sneak peek at what you can expect when you visit. There are seven Lego theme lands for you to explore. Matt Besterman, public relations manager at Legoland says you come through the Legoland entrance arch into the land of Lego magic. He says Bricktopia is a celebration of creativity where there are no rules and you can build whatever you want.

Be sure to check out the brand-new Lego Factory Adventure ride, never before seen in any Legoland Theme Park. It’s a ride that takes you on an awesome through professor Brick’s fantastic Lego factory and at the end it transforms you into a mini figure.

Matt says they want you to feel like you are a part of the Lego story and that you’re really creating your own experience as you go along. He says every Legoland theme park is built for kids; kids are really in control, so we want them to be at the center of the action and to really see themselves as part of it. In Lego Ninjago, the ride, you’re battling the forces of evil using your spin-jitsu skills using only your hands. In Lego castle you are the knight that’s saving the castle from the red dragon and the red wizard. Matt says all the rides are designed to be a kids first theme park experience, the first time riding a rollercoaster, the first time driving a car with a Legoland drivers license and all of our rides and attractions are designed for the whole family. He says there is always something interactive, there is always something that you are doing, you’re building, you’re climbing, you’re playing, you’re learning and celebrating Lego creativity which is what we are all about.

Matt says it has been a challenging year for all of us and we faced our share of challenges, New York State was on pause for a couple of months. Originally, they were supposed to open on July 4, 2020. They made the decision to postpone until this year. He says after the challenges of last year we are proud to show up, not just this theme park but the beautiful setting they are in. One of the great things about this park is that it really takes advantage of location they are in. Matt tells us you can see the awesome vistas and views and see how gorgeous the Hudson Valley is and all they have to offer.

The hotel will be open for reservations starting August 6th and he says the Legoland Hotel is an experience in itself. There are 250 rooms and all of them are Lego-themed. You have four Lego themes to choose from. Every hotel room has its own sleeping area for kids and adults and Matt says it’s a way to extend your Legoland experience over the whole day or even just a few days. In every single hotel room is your own personal, voice-activated, digital assistant. You can ask her to do anything from order more towels to place a room service order and she can even tell you a bedtime story. Matt says it’s their way of taking that experience to the next level and that’s what they try to do with every new Legoland theme park they build.

For more information visit legoland.com/new-york

