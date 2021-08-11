The Wally’s and Mel go for a ride on the Maid of the Mist

Maybe you were on the Maid of the Mist twenty years ago or just a few years ago. No matter how long it’s been, now is the time to head out to the lower Niagara River and put on that plastic poncho because this is not the same experience you may remember. This time it is more electrifying because Maid of the Mist boats are fully electric. Two brand new boats, the Nikola Tesla and the James V. Glynn take you out to meet the Falls with electric motors and zero emissions, so no more fumes and chugging vibrations of the old diesel engines. The new boats even do a 360 degree turn right in front of the American Falls. Mel, Emily and the Wally’s had a fun time and got a little wet from the mist. If the boat ride isn’t enough, don’t worry, you can always visit the crow’s nest as part of the tour. Stairs take you up right next to the American Falls rounding out a truly memorable experience.

The Maid of the Mist runs daily from 9am to 8pm.

For more information visit maidofthemist.com

