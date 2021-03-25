The Totally Buffalo Store's outdoor artisan Easter market

Emily Lampa is at the Totally Buffalo Store to preview their big event this weekend. It is called The Outdoor Easter Artisans Market. The reason they having it is they have so many beautiful Easter products to be sold and you can enjoy that.

Mary Friona-Celani, owner of Totally Buffalo Store says they are so excited about this weekend. They so many great items in the store made by amazing talented artisans. They will have the traditional items like the butter lambs and pierogi, but they will also have so many different hand-made items under a tent outside in the beautiful weather.

When they had to cancel the May festival and then the December festival, Mary Friona-Celani sent out an email and some of the reply’s she got were heart-breaking and she felt bad. She says she and her husband brain-stormed and decided to open a store and the artisans and vendors are so wonderful and happy to be here. They have 66 vendors that sell out of the store. For some of the vendors it is a hobby but for many of them it is their livelihood.

Two sisters Dawn and Beth are vendors at the Total Buffalo store. They own D and B creations. Originally, they started out selling flip flops. For winter they started selling Buffalo Bills head band, scarfs, neck wraps, and they couldn’t keep them on the shelves. The flip flops are back and will be a fun item for Easter baskets.

There are so many great options at the store, and you are supporting local.

The outdoor artisan Easter Market is taking place on March-27-28 and April 3rd from 10am – 2pm. The Totally Buffalo Store is located on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

