The Springville Fiddle Fest is this weekend

This is the tenth year of having Fiddle Fest. They started in 2012 for Springville’s bicentennial. DavePloetz tells us that someone had said,’ hey we were once known as Fiddler’s Green, shouldn’t we have some fiddle music?’ So that was the start of Fiddle Fest.

Dave says, “It started with four bands. They got paid with a chicken dinner. From that humble start we have grown to twelve bands, continuous music and the musicians are known bands from Buffalo and the Western New York area as well as Ohio this year.” There is other entertainment as well, clog dancers, car crusin’ and more.

There are three stages and continuous music from 11am – 9pm.