This week on AM Buffalo we have been doing Yakult ambushes on some of our favorite Western New Yorkers to have them taste Yakult. Today for Wellness Wednesday we are taking a deeper look at what Yakult is all about. Mel spoke with Rudy Lara from Yakult to find out more about the power of probiotics.

What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years and the topic of probiotics creeps into almost every conversation we have about nutrition.

Rudy says yes it does, for good reason. He says our digestive system is where good health and proper nutrition begin, and probiotics can play a big role in maintaining good gut health. Therefore, many people are looking to probiotics to help correct disruptions with their digestive system.

He says there are many factors that can disrupt the balance in our Intestinal Microbiota, such as our overall diet, stress, aging, bacterial contamination, and medicine – like antibiotics and chemotherapy. We want more of the beneficial bacteria so they can compete against the harmful bacteria for nutrients and attachment sites in our gut.

People who are not so keen on foods like kimchee or sauerkraut often turn to products like Yakult.

Yakult was originally created in Japan in 1935 by microbiologist Dr. Shirota. Rudy tells us that Yakult Probiotic Drink is made with fermented dairy and contains billions of Live and Active Probiotic cultures of the Lactobacilus casei Shirota strain. He says the strain is named after Yakult company founder, and it is what makes Yakult unique and special.

Lactobacillus casei Shirota, that's a mouthful to say. Rudy says it is and the strain of bacteria really matters because not all probiotics are equal. He says the Lactobacilus casei Shirota strain is supported by 85+ years of research and a strong consumer following. He says many people that I’ve met have told me they first heard of Yakult through family or a friend that tried it abroad, this is common since Yakult is now available in 40 countries and regions around the world. You can find Yakult locally at Wegman’s and Walmart and you can also use the store locater on their website.

For more information and nutrition facts visit YakultUSA.com.