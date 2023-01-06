The PAW Patrol visits AM Buffalo

The PAW Patrol visited AM Buffalo to tell us about their new adventure at Shea's. The show is called: PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure."

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue!

The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

You can see PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" at Shea's January 6th - 8th.

