The owner of Pinoy Boi Buffalo shares delicious food and a taste of Filipino Pride!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for authentic Filipino cuisine in the City of Buffalo, look no farther than Pinoy Boi. Owner, Lloyd Ligao joined Emily & Mercedes on AM Buffalo to talk about how he got his start making food during the pandemic, and how proud he is to cook and cater Filipino food for folks here in the Western New York region.

Lloyd has been selling his delicious food at the Broadway Market "Kitchen at the Market" for the past several years, but will soon be transitioning to The Downtown Bazaar at 617 Main Street, Buffalo.