The O’Connell & Company’s performance of “The Rink” opens tonight

The Rink, and O’Connell & Company performance, is opening tonight at the Mainstage. Mercedes Wilson spoke with the director, choreographer Joey Bucheker. He tells us The Rink is a show that takes place in the late 70’s at an old roller rink that is about to be torn down on Coney Island. It had been a mother who has been running the rink and her daughter, the prodigal daughter returns just in time before she sells it off and the wreckers are about to tear it down.

For more information and tickets visit oconnellandcompany.com