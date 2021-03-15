The new faces of farming

Grace, Mollie and Annie Sproule are the founders of Three Farm Daughters. Their parents are first generation farmers in North Dakota. They farm a variety of crops from small greens to eatable beans, potatoes sugar beets, hemp and one of the products they grow, GoodWheat. As they became more aware of the nutritional values that GoodWheat had, that’s when they wanted to launch our Three Daughters brand to bring better nutritional products to the pantries. All of their products are made with one simple ingredient which is the GoodWheat varieties. They say they are really excited to be able to have these clean simple labeled products such as pasta’s and their flours with nutritional values like high fiber, high protein and lower calories.

Visit their website Three Farm Daughters, by clicking here, to purchase products and find some tasty recipes.

