The Miss Buffalo Scholarship Organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions. Candidates also participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills that help them excel in their chosen career and life goals. Taisha St Jean, the Executive Director, Amiyah King-Miss Buffalo 2023, Madalyn Teal-Miss Niagara 2023, and Elizabeth Teal-Miss Buffalo “outstanding teen” joined Emily and Mercedes on set to talk about why they believe in this organization and the upcoming event on Saturday, November 12th at 6pm. The event is being held at Bennet High School. For more information please visit: Missbuffalony.org

The Miss America Foundation (MAF) is a separate 501 © 3 nonprofit organization that serves as the scholarship arm that processes scholarships for recipients across the country. MAF proudly offers academic and community-based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate studies, as well as endowed scholarships for those young women attending medical school, working in special areas for military service awareness and in the performing arts.