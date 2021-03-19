The Market in the Square Catering

The Market in the Square has so many great items and a great bakery and butcher but did you know they have a catering department? Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in the Square says they have a great catering department with a ton of menu items. They can do small parties and big parties. He says they have a pick-up self-service catering menu that really shines for them and has some great items on it.

Mel says what about for picnics? Nick says anything you want to make special that you don’t want to do a lot of work let them do the work for you. One of their tag lines is “be a guest at your next party.” Put on a great spread for whatever occasion big or small The Market in the Square can help you out.

The Market in the Square has two locations:

940 Union Road in West Seneca

535 Division Street, North Tonawanda

Click here to go to The Market in the Square’s website.

