After a 2-year hiatus the Lewiston Jazz Festival will take place on Center Street in Lewiston on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Organizers say it is the largest outdoor jazz festival in Western New York.

The festival is free but there are a limited number of paid seats available in front of the Main Stage for the headliner performances.

For more information go to Lewistonjazz.com