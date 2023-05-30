The Jewish Federation of Buffalo and The Holocaust Resource Center: Weaving Community, Building Bridges.

In the heart of Buffalo, a vibrant tapestry of Jewish life flourishes under the care of the Buffalo Jewish Federation. Like skilled weavers, they thread together diverse individuals, families, and organizations, creating a strong and interconnected community.

With every thread, the Federation embraces the values of unity, compassion, and justice, stitching together a supportive network that spans generations. They cultivate a sense of belonging, providing a warm embrace to all who seek solace, celebration, or a helping hand.

Like bridges spanning rivers, the Federation connects different facets of the Jewish community, fostering collaboration and understanding. Through their tireless efforts, they nurture a spirit of togetherness, bridging gaps between generations, cultures, and beliefs.

The Buffalo Jewish Federation continues to collaborate with the Holocaust Resource Center. Beyond its physical walls, the HRC reaches out to the community, organizing outreach programs, lectures, and workshops, bringing survivors' stories to life and ensuring that their voices continue to be heard.

Voices like Grigory Shershnevsky who was born in Vilna, Lithuania shortly before the German occupation in 1941. He was “adopted” by a Christian Polish woman who also saved a number of other children. His father was active in the underground resistance movement and found Grigory after the war. His mother was presumed murdered by Nazis. The Christian Polish woman who hid him has since been named as Righteous Among the Nations for hiding Jewish children from the Nazis.

The HRC also serves as a sanctuary for research, where scholars, educators, and students gather to delve deeper into the Holocaust's historical context, seeking a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding genocide.

The Holocaust Resource Center in Buffalo stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of remembrance. It is a place where the darkness of the past meets the light of knowledge, inspiring visitors to confront the past, learn from it, and embrace the ideals of compassion, tolerance, and justice.

