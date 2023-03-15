The Irish Organizer can help you get your life in order

The Irish Organizer shares her holistic approach to help you get your things and life in order. Clare O'Connell, founder of The Irish Organizer was born and raised on the west coast of Ireland and says she grew up in a house of seven and her home also doubled as a bed and breakfast, so she was used to being very organized. She tells us that she had a career of working around the world as an executive assistant, so she kept corporate leaders organized with their schedules everyday as well.

What is reduce, reuse and recycle? Clare says to reduce the volume of what you have at home to what you need and what you actually use.

Reuse, Clare says, is trying to find products that are sustainable, that are better for our environment, that you can reuse and use less of the products that we frequently purchase and if there is really not a need for it, don’t keep it.

Clare says, “There is not positive impact of holding on to anything that doesn’t have a purpose or function in your home so recycle it, and there are so many small charities that are definitely in need of all these gently used items that we have at home, so find a charity around Western New York and donate.”

When do you know it’s time to call Clare? Clare says you feel it and studies have proven it, especially in women in particularly that their cortisone levels rise when they are in chaotic environments, in busy environments, where there is just too much stuff. Clare goes on to say it is a mental overload, you are looking at things on shelves and stuff everywhere, opening cabinets and things are falling out; it’s a mental overload and she tells people you’ll know when you’re ready for the Irish organizer.

For more information visit THEIRISHORGANIZER.COM

