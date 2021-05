Olmsted Parks has three golf courses. They are located at Delaware Park, Cazenovia Park and South Park. The season is now open at these parks. They have golf courses and pro shops and you can also purchase your season pass. Season passes are available now.

Since these golf courses are part of the Buffalo Olmsted parks conservancy, playing golf at any of their parks supports them and supports the maintenance of the parks.

For more information visit bfloparks.org/golf by clicking here.