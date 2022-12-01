The Festival of Trees is this weekend

Christmas comes alive inside the Buffalo Convention Center this weekend. It’s the annual Festival of Trees and Andrew Bennett, vice president of Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation joined us on AM Buffalo to tell us more. Andrew Bennett says, “We are thrilled and truly honored to be back, and I say be back in bold because it’s been three full years, 2019 was the last in-person gala and surrounding events that we did down at the convention center so, we moved in on Tuesday and we will be there through Monday.”

Saturday is the black-tie gala and there are 800 people coming to support them and the hospital. Andrew says, “We have a fun-filled night of buying trees, auction items and an awesome performance by a Grammy winner artist Tori Kelly, probably best known for her roll as Meena in the hit movie Sing 1 and 2, and she has a heck of a voice and she is going to visit some kids at the hospital too so, we are really excited and grateful to have her come to Buffalo.”

Family Day is on Sunday and this year from 11:30am – 1pm they have added a sensory-friendly component and from 1:00 – 4:00pm it is open to families in the community. The admission is $10 per person and children under two are free. Andrew says there will be various activities and Santa may even show up.

Andrew Bennett says over the years this event in its history has raised almost 10 million dollars. He goes on to say it is a significant amount and the hospital really relies on those resources to provide the very best care.

This year Children’s Hospital is transforming part of their seventh floor into twelve new labor and delivery and maternity rooms with a specific focus on moms who may have a high-risk delivery. Andrew says Saturday’s proceeds are going to benefit that project.

For more information go to ochbuffalo.org/foundation/