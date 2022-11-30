Watch Now
The Festival of Lights returns

Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 30, 2022
Western New York’s largest holiday festival is back to start your weekend. The fairgrounds Festival of Lights will open Friday at 5pm. There was a bit of a delay due to the recent snowstorm.

New this year is a toy shop, Pixel show, train display and an elf village. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa in his house.

The Festival of Lights schedule is as follows: November 30th, December 1st – 2nd, 7th – 9th, 14th – 16th and 19th – 23rd.

The gates are open 5:00 – 9:00pm and the grounds are open until 10pm.

For more information go to FairgroundsHoliday.com

