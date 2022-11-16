The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens Thanksgiving weekend

The holiday will be here soon, and a fun way to kick them off is with a visit to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights. The fun begins with a drive through over 70 displays of lights, arches and tunnels. There is more outdoor fun with a walk along 42nd Street where you be transported to the North Pole as you make your way through displays, a toy shop, elf village and the arctic. You will also come face-to face with Santa’s house where Santa will be there on the front porch to visit with you.

Don’t miss seeing Santa’s reindeer and take a ride on Santa’s Christmas Express. There is even more to see and do.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens on the weekend following Thanksgiving.

Here are the dates: November 25th – 27th, and December 2nd-4th, 9th-11th, 16th-18th and an expanded schedule December 19th-23rd. The gates open 5:00 – 9:00pm with the buildings and grounds staying open until 10pm.

Admission is $30 per vehicle, and you choose the night you want to visit.

For more information go to FairgroundsHoliday.com.