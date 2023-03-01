Buffalonians appreciate all good things…good food, good times, fantastic art are just a few. If you like fine art, there’s a new show on MTV that sound like it is right up your alley. It’s called The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist and it premieres this Friday night. Emily and Mercedes got a chance to talk with the host Dometi Pongo and lead judge Melissa Chiu.

What is the show about? Domenti says there are seven artists are competing for a prize exhibit at the Hirshhorn Museum and a $100,000 cash prize. There is a requirement for the artists. They have to incorporate history in real time. Melissa tells us the collaboration Smithsonian Institution Hirshborn Museum the national modern art museum, MTV and the Smithsonian Channel it was about how they can show the artwork and artists of our time. Each week artists create new artwork according to a theme. The judges look at the originality, the execution of the work and the storytelling around the work.

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist premieres on MTV on Friday, March 3rd at 9pm and on The Smithsonian Channel on Tuesday, March 7th at 9pm.