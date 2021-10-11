The Diet Center - Meet a woman who lost 87 pounds

Emily talks with Holly about her weight loss journey. Holly says as of yesterday she lost 87 pounds and a total of 58 inches. She says she did it for health reasons. The doctor was telling her she needed to lose weight and he recommended The Diet Center. She said she had nothing to lose so why not go in and just talk and see and, here I am.

Holly said before coming to The Diet Center she had high blood pressure and high cholesterol and she had been dealing with that for a really long time and the numbers never really came down and she has a thyroid issue and her knees started hurting and says she needed to get something done or she was going to have to have surgery on her knees. Holly says as of her last doctor’s visit, her bloodwork and her cholesterol are in normal range, she’s not on blood pressure medicine anymore and her knees feel great.

Kristin, from The Diet Center says she is so proud of Holly and all her accomplishments and what she did was fantastic. She said she followed the diet the way she should, and the results are showing.

Holly says she feels fabulous. She can enjoy life, her grandchildren and she can run and play with them and just enjoy things she couldn’t enjoy before.

The Diet Center has three WNY locations. They are located in Amherst, Lockport and Hamburg

716-320-1515

Click here for more information. http://thedietcenter.com