The Diet Center - Losing weight together

Tom and Diana say they started this weight loss journey for health reasons. Tom was interviewing some music friends and saw himself in the video. He said he saw himself looking overweight and pale and he didn’t recognize himself anymore and felt if he continued on this path, he wasn’t going to make it. Tom says they are so happy together and he wanted a long life. They decided to do something about it. Tom says he’s been friends with Sheri since he was four years old so he called her for help.

Tom and Diana both lost 80 pounds. Their message is that there is a commitment and it is hard, but it does work. Tom says if you have each other’s backs and are supportive you can do anything, and Diana says it makes the world of difference. Tom says just believe and have faith and you can do it.

The Diet Center has two WNY locations. They are located in Amherst and Lockport.

716-320-1515

Visit thedietcenter.com by clicking here.

