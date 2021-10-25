The Diet Center –  Kelly’s weight loss journey

Emily talks with Kelly who lost 42 pounds at The Diet Center. Kelly says after working COVID in 2020 at the hospital, we were kind of in there with no patient visitation or anything like that, and the local restaurants were wonderful to us and would send food to us, but just the stress of the job just really started to pack the pounds on and stress eating started to pack on the pounds. She says by the time February rolled around and her birthday was coming up, she didn’t like her weight, she didn’t feel good in my clothes anymore and I needed to do something.

Like other people Kelly tried other diet programs. She says they tend to have you measure your food or small amounts of food and she would find that she found herself very hungry. When she drove by The Diet Center sign that says 100% of our clients have zero regret, she said I have to try this place, it can offer me something maybe that I haven’t done before in a weight loss program. Kelly says she made goal weight. She lost 42 pounds and 26 inches. Kelly says she feels better, she has a lot more energy, she doesn’t have the aches and pains that she used to have when she carried around the extra weight and it’s a completely different feeling about being in your own skin.

The Diet Center has three WNY locations. They are located in Amherst, Lockport and Hamburg

716-320-1515

For more information visiit TheDietCenter.com