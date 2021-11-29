Emily has reached her goal of losing 33 pounds. She accomplished her goal in four months. Emily says I had so many emotions, absolute joy, pride, relief and utter disbelief that I could achieve something that I had given up on so long ago.

Emily says like so many I grew up eating too much sugar and while it wasn’t a problem early on, I was forming an unhealthy relationship with food. She says she put herself second to the responsibilities of parenthood and I often used it as an excuse to eat poorly and for a long time I wore my pregnancy clothes like a badge of honor mostly because I tried accepting what I couldn’t change. She says she had two beautiful children who cares about a few extra pounds. Emily says it was 40 to 50 extra pounds and says she tried all sorts of fad diets on the internet with some results but nothing that made her feel healthy, and the warnings from her doctor about her family history rang in her ears. She says then in 2020 along came the pandemic and I gained the COVID 19 and then some.

In May of this year, she walked into The Diet Center in Amherst ready to do something amazing.

Sheri Zillioux, National board-certified health and wellness coach asked Emily what her goal weight was. Emily said she felt her best when she was around 22 years old and weighed about 126-128 pounds. Emily’s goal was to lose 33.2 pounds and Sheri told her if she followed the diet 100% she could do that in about three months.

Emily says Sheri was right. It wasn’t easy and says the first week was the hardest but Sheri never waivered in her belief that I could make my goal. Sheri and all the coaches at The Diet Center were positive and supportive and it kept her on track. Emily says with The Diet Center’s help food no longer controls her.

The Diet Center has three WNY locations. They are located in Amherst, Lockport and Hamburg

716-320-1515

For more information go to thedietcenter.com