The marathon in New York City is coming up this weekend and dairy farmers are excited to help sponsor women runners, while simultaneously supporting the next generation of girls in partnership with Girls on the Run.

Today on AM Buffalo from American Dairy Association North East registered dietitian and runner Stevie Lyn Smith joined us to talk about how the dairy industry is sponsoring women marathoners in their quest to the 26.2 finish line, while also offering some tips on how to recover from your next race.

Stevie says when only 7% of the $30 billion spent globally on sponsorships is directed towards women, it's time for a change. The dairy industry is on a mission to spotlight the amazing female runners in this year’s marathon in New York City with their “26.2" campaign, offering to sponsor every female marathoner who signs up for #TeamMilk.”

Any woman running this year’s marathon in New York is invited to sign up for Team Milk. Team Milk runners will receive race gear, running advice from experts across nutrition, sports psychology and stretching, on-site tips and tricks at the Expo, and essential post-race recovery at the Team Milk refueling station.

Additionally, Milk is helping support the next generation of runners by pledging to match the registration fee of any female who signs up for #TeamMilk in a donation to Girls on the Run, a foundation that empowers and inspires young girls through running up to $600,000.

Stevie says with 13 essential nutrients, milk is power-filled nutrition for all athletes and helps to repair, re-hydrate and replenish the muscles and bodies of athletes.

For more information go to, GonnaNeedMilk.com/26.2.

