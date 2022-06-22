The connections between sleep and nutrition

Soda from Start with Sleep is pumping up our Wellness Wednesdays with some expert advice on how we can catch more zzzz's and in turn helping us live healthier lifestyles.

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and sleep coach says, “Believe it or not, the foods we are consume should be to support our sleep patterns. Throughout the day our meals should incorporate foods packed with certain essential vitamins and minerals that can help with managing common symptoms associated with sleep problems. One of the most important is magnesium.” She says, “studies show that upwards of 80% of people are magnesium deficient because of modern diets and lifestyles. It’s beneficial in supporting our health in a number of ways, but to help with sleep it is a great aid in that works as a natural joint and muscle relaxant helping to reduce chronic pain. It helps manage cortisol levels which contribute to stress on the body that can keep us up at night. It helps with relieving symptoms of restless leg syndrome as well as helps us regulate the hormone melatonin which guides sleep way cycles in the body. Having adequate levels helps to promote a deeper more restorative sleep.”

Soda says, “You can take in supplement form, but natural food sources include things like avocado, spinach, pumpkin seeds and even dark chocolate. Another great alternative is using it as a topical spray or lotion as our skin is our largest organ.”

If you do decide to take a supplement, Soda says to make sure to talk to your health care provider as there are different variations of magnesium and to achieve the best benefits it is important to take the right type and dosage for your specific health needs.