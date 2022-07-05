The cobblestone district is coming alive with arts and music

On July 15th and 16th, the heart of the historic cobblestone district in downtown Buffalo will come alive with arts and music. Mercedes Wilson visited Iron Works to see what is exactly in the works for Friday and Saturday.

Grace Vesneske, president of Twenty6 Productions says on July 15th and 16th, 2022 they are taking over the streets with vendors and music and kid’s villages and everything in between that you can see at a festival.

Mr. Sizzles is going take over the Buffalo Iron Works’ kitchen for the weekend as well as doing a Mr. Sizzles eating contest and some of Buffalo’s favorite competitive eaters will be there.

Josh Holtzman, co-founder/CEO of Twenty6 Productions says, “It started out with Buffalo Iron Works and Lockhouse Distillery. It started out as an idea turned into something as large as we want it to be, which is so much fun and now we have Iron Works till involved, Lockhouse is involved, The Draftroom is going to be a part of it and really everything else in the neighborhood is really coming together. So, when you talk about a village, we are trying to make the Cobblestone district a village and we are all just uplifting each other and putting on an unbelievable event for the weekend.”

He says, “We are really excited for all the bands coming in this year. Our headliner Misterwives is a female led pop, alt rock, indie group and they just bring the energy. The Friday night headliner, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is an unbelievable party band. It’s high energy, it’s exciting, it’s family friendly music but also music you are going to dance to.”

For more information and tickets go to Cobblestonelive.com