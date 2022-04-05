The Buffalo Bisons home opener is today. Paula D’Amico went to the stadium to find out what was new this year at the ballpark. Brad Bisbing, the Bison’s assistant manager says, we can’t wait to get back to the ballpark, our first full season in downtown Buffalo in three years.

What can you expect this year? Brad says, we are very excited to have two brand new jerseys, the royal blue, which I think looks great and then our affiliate blue which kind of pays tribute to the great fans in Southern Ontario and our affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hearing Conehead is guaranteed says Brad and smelling the char-grilled Sahlen’s hot dogs and all that, is what makes up the Bison’s baseball experience and what makes coming to the ballpark special on opening day and every day throughout the spring and summer.

You can expect Star Wars Night on June 11th as well as the Key Bank Independence Night with the BPO on July 4th. Brad says the six dog days, the Marvel Defenders of the Diamond night and we recently announced we will have a hockey night in collaboration with the Sabres and a Lacrosse night in collaboration with the Bandits so maybe it’s the return of baseball that’s going to help bring some springtime here to Buffalo finally after what’s been a winter to come and go and come and go and hopefully it’s gone on Tuesday.