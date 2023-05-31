The boating boom continues

The sharing economy shows no signs of slowing down. Like Uber and Airbnb, boating is getting in on the summertime fun. In fact, the industry has seen tremendous growth. Boatsetter, the country’s largest boat-sharing company, has seen a 78% increase in instant-book boat rentals since last year. In fact, women are 1.5 times more likely o buy a boat than other groups. Millennials and Gen Z are getting in on the action too. Nearly 70% of Boatsetter users are under the age of 44.