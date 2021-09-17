The Beyond Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience extended through November 14th

Mel introduced the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit to two younger people and Harper and Cole. Harper says it was awesome and she didn’t know art could be that amazing. Cole tells Mel is was so cool and his favorite part has to be the waterfall because it felt like you were falling backwards while you were standing still. He goes on to say he liked how the flowers just come out on the floor.

Now that it is back to school there is a really cool activity that parents can do to find some Zen with uplift yoga and strength. April Krantz, owner and instructor at Uplift Yoga & Strength, says today was the first class and it’s really breathtaking. She says she had so many students come up to her afterwards and said it was the best experience. The class takes place at the Beyond Van Gogh, Immersive Experience every Thursday from 8:30 – 9:30am. She says with their uplift yoga classes it really is a blend. They focus on flexibility, there is a definite focus on strength with planks that they do andshe says of course you can put your knees on the floor if a full plank doesn’t suit you. The class is for all levels

Due to the immense popularity of the Beyond Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience, they are extending its stay at the Starry Night Pavilion located within the parking lot of Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville through Nov. 14th.

For more information and tickets visit vangoghbuffalo.com

