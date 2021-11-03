Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s joins Mel to talk about The Band’s Visit at Shea’s now though November 7th. Michael says it is an incredibly sweet, charming show about relationships and love. The play is about a band from Egypt that ends up in the wrong town in Israel. Michael says it is so moving; it’s a quiet mellow show, there aren’t a lot of big dance numbers, but it is so heart-warming, and you walk out going wow, there’s hope and I know where I might be able to go with things now. The Band’s Visit won ten Tony’s.

Michael says coming up at Shea’s they have The Nutcracker with the Neglia Ballet and the BPO performs for that. Also leading up to the holidays is Pretty Woman, Escape to Margaritaville and, Hamilton.

For more information visit Sheas.org