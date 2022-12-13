The Bakers’ Men Buffalo are back in the national spotlight

Nick Napierala, co-owner of The Bakers’ Men Buffalo in Lancaster joined us on AM Buffalo. He is going to be on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge! The Christmas Cookie Challenge airs on Discovery on December 18th at 9pm.

How does one get on the show? Nick says, “It was an audition process through the power of social media. The Food Network actually reached out and asked if I would be willing to audition and amazingly, I had the opportunity and I am just so thankful.”

He brought a few cookies to show us. Nick says he loves to paint portraits on cookies and The Bakers’ Men Buffalo are huge Bills fans, so he brought cookies with Josh Allen’s and Stefon Diggs picture that he painted on them.

For more information on The Bakers’ Men Buffalo go to thebakersmenbuffalo.com/