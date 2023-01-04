The American Red Cross - Learning to administer CPR

Yesterday we touched base with the American Heart Association about CPR and hands-only CPR. Today we are joined by Nick Bond from the American Red Cross of WNY to talk a little more about getting trained in CPR.

Nick says, “I think the game on Monday kind of proves something. We heard former players and we heard commentators commenting that they haven’t seen anything like this, they haven’t experienced anything like this on the field of play, but the NFL was prepared, the Bills were prepared, the Bengals were prepared and at the Red Cross we want to talk about preparedness.” He tells us it is about having the ability to respond and the confidence to respond before it is needed.

The American Red Cross offers hands-only training for free. Nick tells us an organization can reach out to them and they will teach hands-only CPR.

For more information go to http://RedCross.org