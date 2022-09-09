The 64th Annual Niagara County Peach Festival is this weekend

This weekend is the Niagara County Peach Festival is taking place in Lewiston, NY. Joining us today is the 2022 Niagara County Peach Festival Chairman Dean Beltrano. He brought with him the signature dish for the Peach Festival and that is their peach shortcake.

Dean says, “The shortcakes underneath are provide by DiCamillo’s Bakery. The peaches are provided by Buttner-Snger Orchards in Appleton, NY and we make the whip cream fresh on the field. The whip cream is made every day”

It is the 64th year of the Peach Festival. Dean says it is the largest fundraiser that we hold and it helps us to do all the things we do in the community. One of the things we love to say is that kids need Kiwanis and that’s who we concentrate on. We do for the less fortunate, we try to help the kids out the best we can.”

Dean shares “in the 63 years that we did up to this year, at the end of last year’s festival the donations we made into the community over those last 63 years, is just over 1.5 million dollars.”

What can you expect to see at the Peach Festival? They will have games, rides, and Dean says they bring in about 27 vendors so you can get all kinds of food and of course their peach shortcake.

For more information visit thier website niagaracountypeachfestival.org