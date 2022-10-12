Joining us on AM Buffalo this morning is Rev. Mark Blue who is the president of the Buffalo, New York branch of the NAACP. He tells us the history of the NAACP started right here in our own backyard. He says in 1905 we had the Niagara Movement and when that ended in 1909 the NAACP was started, and our branch started in 1915. Rev. Blue says, “We are one of the oldest branches of the NAACP especially in the New York State area and we take pride in that, we take comfort in that.”

Rev. Blue says one of the things they are trying to do is reinstiute their ACT-SO program. It is the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics for high school students. He says, “It allows not only the community but businesses to partner with our youth doing STEM programs, humanities, performing and visual arts, business, culinary, so there are a lot of programs that are involved in the ACT-SO program.”

The 54th Annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner is taking place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

For more information visit NAACP.org