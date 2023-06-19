This summer marks the 48th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Returning to the hill on June 22, 2023, Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s main stage opens with the classic play “Measure for Measure.” You can see performances Tuesdays -Sundays from June 22 to July 16, 2023. The play begins 7:15pm and are free to attend.

Shakespeare’s most popular play and an audience favorite, “Romeo and Juliet,” opens on July 27 and runs until August 20, 2023. The play begins 7:15pm and are free to attend.

Shows are performed on Shakespeare Hill on the Saul Elkin Stage in Delaware Park, next to Hoyt Lake and behind the Rose Garden off Lincoln Parkway near the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

For further information visit www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org or call (716) 856-4533. You can also them on Instagram and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shakespeareindelawarepark.