The 36th Annual Gospel Fest event to happen July 23rd and 24th.

Gospel Fest committee members Pastor Craig Pridgen and Pastor Ulysses Wingo, Sr and gospel singer Lady Kathy Bowman joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo this morning to share a lot of laughs and fill them in on a very fun community event coming up this weekend!

The Buffalo community has come to depend on and appreciate what the Gospel Fest brings, now more than ever. 36 years ago, “Momma” Bessie Patterson partnered with M &T Bank to create what is now a must have festival. Each year gospel artists are invited to fill the air with praise and worship, vendors sell great food and a community comes together for much needed fellowship. On Saturday July 23rd, you will enjoy local and national artists at MLK Park and on Sunday the 24th, classical music by none other than Buffalo’s own Philharmonic will be played.

Saturday’s line up includes local artists such as: Moe Badger, Kimera Lattimore, Lady Kathy Bowman, Malcom Wilson & Joshua’s Generation, Wynetta McElveen, Robin Adams and More. National recording artist Carrington Gaines will also be present. The families of those that tragically lost their lives on 5/14/22 will also be honored. Be sure to stop by and support.

