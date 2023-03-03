Ten Lives Club competing in national March Muttness 2023 competition! 

March 1 marks the first day of the March Muttness 2023 national shelter competition that Ten Lives Club cat rescue is competing in! The competition is proudly hosted by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Every March, Ten Lives Club competes against 62 shelters across the nation to raise the most donations and make it to the next round. Ten Lives Club took home the win in 2021 and almost made it to the finals in 2022! They are hoping to take home the win again in 2023 with the support of the City of Good Neighbors!

The competition is all in good fun as win or lose, the competition benefits homeless pets across the country from Hawaii to New England. However, only 32 teams can continue to the Thrilling 32 so Ten Lives Club is hoping for Buffalo’s support starting March 1!

Ten Lives Club has saved the lives of more than 40,000 cats in the past 22 years. You can cheer on your favorite team Ten Lives Club and give us a boost by donating to Ten Lives Club at MarchMuttness.org starting March 1!