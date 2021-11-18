Tech gifts for the whole family

Tech expert Andrea Smith says the Consumer Technology Association has just out with its top list of what people want for tech items this holiday season. She says number one is not going to surprise you, smart phones and then laptops, and televisions are a big one and gaming consoles. Andrea says those supply chain issues are very real so if you see something that you want to get, go ahead and get it now.

Andrea says the other thing is I have some great family gifts suggestions that you don’t need to actually go out and get an actual product. If you already have an XBox series X or Xbox series S, this is a great gift idea for the whole family. It is the XBox Game Pass Ultimate. It is a month membership with access to over a hundred high quality games playable on pc’s or consoles and there is something for all ages and the Game Pass Ultimate is just $14.99 a month.

Another great family gift idea is T-Mobile will pay off what you owe your carrier for your phone up to $1,000 when you switch, so you don’t have to go out and look for a new phone. Andrea says not a lot of people realize that an existing phone will work on another carrier so switch to T-Mobile with America’s fastest and largest 5G Network. She says sign up for T-Mobile essentials and your family can save up to 20% on your rate plan each month.

Andrea says pet lovers learn very fast that there is pet hair everywhere. They shed a lot and she says if you get someone a robotic vacuum like the eufy Robo Vac X8. It can be a huge time saver. Andrea says it uses laser navigation to map each floor in your house, figures out the most efficient route to pick up all that pet hair and then for immediate clean up the eufy H30 Mate is a hand-held cordless vacuum with a variety of attachments.

Andrea says we know pet separation is a very real so you can get piece of mind with the UV pet dog camera. It has 170 degree wide angle lens. It has auto tracking so you can watch your pet in HD video right from your phone wherever you are. She says you can toss a treat from three different distances

For more information go to D6news.com/familygifts

