Taylor Epps updates us on the Jefferson Avenue community

It’s been more than six weeks since the shooting at TOPS on Jefferson Avenue and our hearts continue to be with the families who are healing after losing their loved ones and the community.

If you drive by that TOPS you will hear a lot of construction. Crews are working on renovations. The goal is for the end of July have it ready.

WKBW’s Taylor Epps says she was there this morning to talk about some of the efforts to help heal the community. She says, “I think it’s kind of duo, there is both side of it; there is the physical healing. They are trying repair and make major renovations and transform that building and there are a lot of things going on in the community to try and help people heal.” She says “there is an event going on tonight called Jokes for Folks, trying to get people to laugh, and enjoy themselves. Cedric the Entertainer is going to be here in Buffalo performing at Shea’s for people and then there are opportunities like supporting communities and there is the toy gun give back kind of situation they are doing across the street, so there is a lot going on there still and it’s important to continue to talk about it.”

Taylor says there is ongoing counseling and there are many great resources. She says, “If you are not going to the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library that’s around there you can just give them a call; a lot of TOPS employees are still getting help there. She says, I know there is so much help at Johnny B. Wiley and Best Self. There are so many groups that are providing this help and making sure that continues in the following weeks.”

Taylor says, “It’s really important that we continue to tell the stories. It’s six weeks later and we don’t want to forget what happened there and everybody can play a role in moving forward and helping us all heal.”