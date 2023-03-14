Tasty Tuesday – Chef Cornell Williams prepares a twist on chicken cordon bleu

Chef Cornell “Wiz” Williams is in the studio, and he has a recipe you’re sure to love. It is chicken cordon Buffalo and egg roll wrapper. Chef Cornell, a chef for twenty years, has been cooking up a Buffalo twist on some favorites for foodies for years.

Chef Cornell also has his own line of spices. The are all gluten free, salt free and sugar free and vegan.

If you would like to try some of Chef Cornell Williams recipes you can find him at the Barrel Factory located at 65 Vandalia Street

in the old first ward.

