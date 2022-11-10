Tasting locally made treats at the Sip & Shop

Take time out from shopping at the Rustic Buffalo Sip & Shop to take part in the taste testing of locally made dips in the mezzanine of the theatre. Down in that part of the theatre you will find popcorn, pies, pasta and more delicious treats. For more information, please visit rusticbuffalodecor.com.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 17:33:34-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.