Taste wings from all over the country at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

Mel talks with the Wing King Drew Cerza. He says it’s an unbelievable feeling at the stadium. He says the footprint is twice the size of what they usually have so everything is spread out. They have a restaurant row with all the restaurants up on top and you can eat your wings right where Josh Allen throws his touchdown passes.

There will be restaurants from all over the country and 80 different styles of chicken wing sauces.

There were be a lot of activities on the field with sponsors, live music, crazy contests and lots of fun.

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry and Eric “Badlands” Booker will be competitive eating this weekend.

The National Chicken Wing Festival is this Saturday from 12pm – 9pm and Sunday from 12pm to 7pm at Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills.

Pre-sale tickets are available.

For more information visit buffalowing.com

