Taste testing Yakult

Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 15:19:30-04

Yakult is the world’s leading probiotic beverage. It was created in Japan in 1935. Today, Yakult is made in California and sold in 40 countries and regions around the world.

Yakult has only been in Western New York a couple of years and not everyone has tried it, so Mel decided to launch a Yakult ambush, and let people taste test Yakult.

Today, Mel ambushes Emily’s daughters Eva and Ashlyn while they do their homework in the AM Buffalo office. Lets see what they think of Yakult.

You can find Yakult at your local Wegmans or Walmart.

For more information go to yakultusa.com

